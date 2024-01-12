Anthony McDaniel | Honoree for Jan 12th, 2024

Anthony was nominated by Karla, who shared how “Detective Anthony McDaniel consistently performs above standards and is a consummate team player. He is incredibly reliable and does everything with a positive attitude, always keeping our agency’s broader mission and values in mind. Recently, Detective McDaniel was assigned to a case involving a stolen trailer and ditch witch, and he worked tirelessly to recover the stolen items and identify the suspect. He also helped to thwart a ring of auto thefts, which led to the suspect confessing to at least seven other cases.”

Anthony, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive two tickets to see Styx and Foreigner with special guest John Waite at the Mid Florida Credit Union Ampitheatre in Tampa on July 20th!

