Drinking less appears to be an emerging trend among Gen Z, and it is no coincidence. Many people of this generation have developed a new approach toward health and wellness and do not wish to put themselves at risk for any health hazards associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

According to research from Georgia Southern University, Gen Z adults drink about 20 percent less than Millennials at the same age. This statistic can be explained by the new priorities of this generation in terms of quality of life.

Why Is Gen Z Drinking Less Than Older Generations?

Gen Z is made up of people who were born between 1997 and 2012. This generation is characterized by many factors that helped form it.

One of these characteristics is a much greater level of awareness concerning health and its maintenance than in previous generations. This group grew up during rapid changes in technology and health awareness.

Another reason that members of Gen Z drink less is the variety of opportunities available for social activities that do not involve drinking.

How Social Media Changed Drinking Culture

There have been shifts in how people represent themselves due to social media. Sober and physically fit individuals are considered to be more attractive than party animals.

The recent trends, such as becoming sober curious and other movements on social platforms, have made sobriety a common choice, and even an attractive one, for the younger generation.

Being sober curious means thinking about the reasons why a person consumes alcoholic beverages. One does not need to stay away from drinking permanently, but this movement gives an opportunity to choose carefully what to consume and when to do that.

Learning from Older Generations

Generation Z has observed the struggles that past generations have faced due to alcohol abuse. They have had first-hand experience of the troubles and health problems related to alcoholism among their family and friends.

Research suggests that knowing these outcomes affects behaviors. This creates a culture of cautiousness among young people and makes them refrain from following the same pattern of behavior.

The Impact of Accountability

Additionally, there has been increased awareness of the subject of addiction and recovery. There are AA platforms where people who are getting sober can be supported.

Those who want support can shop affordable AA coins and tokens, which help people track progress and stay motivated. They act as a source of encouragement and boost your determination.

Changing Social Habits

This generation does not spend much time in traditional party settings. There are people from Generation Z who tend to opt out of parties, choosing online communication or other types of events.

This makes it easier to avoid triggers that might encourage someone to drink. Additionally, people will not feel forced to drink to maintain social status.

Instead of spending money on alcohol, younger generations are using these funds on travel, physical activity, and hobbies.

What This Means for the Future of Drinking

The trend of drinking less is likely to continue as Gen Z gets older. With time, their influence in society will grow, and attitudes towards drinking will keep changing accordingly.

In the future, drinking may become less of a norm and more of a choice, as social life no longer requires it. Browse our website to see more current news and trends.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.