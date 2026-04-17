Employee time tracking methods have progressed over the years to keep up with businesses' requirements. Gone are the days of fraud and buddy punching with tools like biometric time trackers.

According to a 2025 industry report, almost 24% of workers in the U.S. admitted to manipulating their time cards in some way, costing their employers nearly 4.5 hours of paid, unworked time. This fact is one of the reasons why employers are now implementing more secure time tracking systems.

How Did Employee Time Tracking Start?

In the early days of business, employee time tracking relied on manual methods, such as basic written records and punch cards. As technology progressed over the years, better time clock solutions came about, including electronic clocks and PIN systems.

Despite being easy to use, these manual time tracking methods left room for too much error. Some of the drawbacks include:

Poor accuracy

Potential data manipulation

Frequent errors

What Problems Did PIN Code Systems Create?

When digital time tracking systems came into play, PIN code systems became popular. Each employee had their own private PIN code to type into the system before they started working.

However, this process created new challenges. For example, if an employee is running late, they might give their PIN code to a friend to punch in for them so they won't get docked for being tardy.

This practice is called buddy punching.

Why Accuracy Became a Bigger Concern

As companies grew, tracking each employee became more difficult and less organized. Even small miscalculations were costing businesses thousands due to their size.

According to Corporate Vision News, employees spend an average of 2.5 hours daily browsing social media, and nearly 88 percent admit to procrastinating for about an hour daily. Along with office distractions like constant e-mail interruptions, these factors add up to significant time loss.

Modern Time Tracking Systems Revolutionized Work

Many modern time tracking systems have cloud-based technologies that enable real-time monitoring from anywhere. Now, employees can clock in with the help of mobile devices, desktops, or even tablets.

Modern time trackers are also integrated with employee management systems. It makes it convenient for companies to schedule their shifts and track their attendance in one place.

Companies require software solutions that work with remote working arrangements, flexible schedules, and increased company size. These modern technologies feature improved data reporting and minimize human error.

What Is Biometric Time Tracking and Why Is It Growing?

Many companies now use modern tools, like a biometric and fingerprint time clock, to improve security and prevent fraud in daily operations. These modern tracking techniques promote accountability while establishing accurate workplace attendance records.

Biometric time tracking is the most advanced form of employee time tracking. These systems use unique identifiers such as fingerprints or face scans to track each employee.

Since everyone has different biometric characteristics, this method is more secure and reduces the chance of employees manipulating their time cards.

Save Money With Better Employee Time Tracking

Employee time tracking remains crucial for payroll accuracy, worker satisfaction, and organizational effectiveness. Companies that invest in innovative solutions are more efficient, creating a more effective workforce, and they are less prone to errors, which helps save money.

In today's fast-moving work environment, having the right tools is a must. Check out the rest of our site for more trending business news.