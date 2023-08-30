LIVE UPDATES: President Joe Biden to address the nation on Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm overnight. Read live updates about its aftermath below:

2 p.m. update

President Joe Biden will address the nation after Hurricane Idalia brought catastrophic flooding to Florida as a Category 3 storm.

Watch his remarks on Channel 9 or by clicking here, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida

Shortly before then, at 2 p.m., Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide an update on how the county fared in the storm.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also hold another news conference at 3:45 p.m.

Click here to stream the news conferences live.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: Oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee

In Tallahassee, Idalia caused a 100-year-old oak tree to fall on the Florida Governor’s Mansion, first Lady Casey DeSantis said.

Casey DeSantis said she and her children were in the home at the time the tree fell but no one was injured. See a photo by clicking here.





12:35 p.m. update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving a live update on Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath now on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon.

There are no known fatalities related to the storm so far, DeSantis said.

Click here to watch his remarks live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 128 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Video: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power As people in Florida deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, power outages are a big concern. (WFTV)





12 p.m. update

Stream special live team coverage of Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath now on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to watch it now.





11:15 a.m. update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath at 12:30 p.m., and President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the storm at 1:45 p.m. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will also speak at 2 p.m. You can watch the events live on Channel 9 and by clicking here once they begin.

Have you safely captured photos or videos of the storm’s aftermath? You can send them to us by clicking here. They could end up on Channel 9.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power

As people in Florida deal with the storm’s aftermath, power outages remain a big concern.

It’s important to know what to do if the power goes out. Click here to read more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A store owner (who did not want to give his name) uses a sump pump to try to keep water out of his store after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)





10:40 a.m. update

Channel 9′s Shannon Butler is seeing major flooding in Crystal River, Florida, left behind in Hurricane Idalia’s wake.

The floodwaters have submerged roadways, but that hasn’t stopped motorists from driving through flooded streets.

Photos: Hurricane Idalia floods parts of Florida

Officials urge drivers to not drive through floodwater for their safety.

See Butler’s full report below, and click here to stream live, continuous coverage from Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: Share your photos & video

Hurricane Idalia: Streets of Crystal River, Florida, submerged by floodwaters Channel 9's Shannon Butler shows how major flooding is affecting drivers in Crystal River, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.





9:40 a.m. update

Elsewhere in Central Florida, Flagler County has rescinded the evacuation order it issued Tuesday afternoon for those living in mobile or manufactured homes, RVs and unsafe structures.

Officials there said they have also started the process of closing the emergency shelter at Rymfire Elementary School.

“We nevertheless urge residents to use caution,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “We will still be having some tropical storm-like conditions, but they are not as intense as initially anticipated.”

Read: Hurricane Idalia: What is the ‘dirty side’ of a tropical system?





9:30 a.m. update

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said that as of 9 a.m. all LYNX fixed route and NeighborLink services have started to serve customers using a regular weekday schedule.

Officials said there could be minor delays as the bus system ramps back up to full service by 11 a.m.

The agency said ACCESS LYNX will offer life-sustaining trips only Wednesday and that the paratransit provider will return to full service with a reservation Thursday. Customers are asked to make their appointment as soon as possible.

The LYNX Customer Service Window will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.





9:13 a.m. update

Widespread flooding has been reported on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook showing streets and homes flooded by Hurricane Idalia.

Deputies said the Cortez Road and Manatee Avenue bridges are closed to the island.

Click here or scroll below to see photos of flooding throughout Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A store owner (who did not want to give his name) uses a sump pump to try to keep water out of his store after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)





8:40 a.m. update

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shared several images showing street flooding.

Officials are warning residents to not venture out into the floodwaters.

Several places in North Florida are reporting major flooding from Hurricane Idalia.





7:55 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm.

Landfall has been reported near Keaton Beach in Taylor County.

WFTV has live coverage of Hurricane Idalia on Channel 9 and TV 27.





7:15 a.m. update

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft confirmed Hurricane Idalia has slightly downgraded and is now back to Category 3 status.

Idalia now has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Idalia has yet to make landfall and is projected to come ashore near Keaton Beach in Taylor County.





6:59 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Marion County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Ocala, Santos and Shady.

Tornado Warning including Ocala FL, Santos FL and Shady FL until 7:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/u1k21jY5iH — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) August 30, 2023

The warning is expected to last until 7:30 a.m.





6:05 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Polk County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Lake Wales, Avon Park and Frostproof.

The warning is expected to last until 6:30 a.m.





5:55 a.m. update

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

The governor is planning to speak around 6:30 a.m. from the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Read: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference ahead of Hurricane Idalia landfall in Florida





5 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia continues to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and is now classified as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

Idalia has still to make landfall and could become even stronger before the eye comes ashore.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 15: Idalia Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 4 Hurricane. Catastrophic Storm Surge and Destructive Winds Are Nearing The Florida Big Bend Region. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Idalia now has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Forecast models show Idalia should make landfall the Big Bend area of Florida.





4:45 a.m. update

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft confirmed Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen and is nearly a Category 4 storm.

Idalia now has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Inside the eye of #HurricaneFranklin



To see the complete video visit https://t.co/smzpNsm8NG pic.twitter.com/eAWJkuMhaO — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) August 27, 2023

Idalia will be upgraded to a Category 4 storm when its maximum winds reach 130 mph.

Officials said Idalia’s presser is drooping quickly and will continue to gain strength before making landfall.





4:38 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Orange and Seminole counties.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bithlo, Geneva and Chuluota.

Tornado Warning including Bithlo FL, Geneva FL and Chuluota FL until 5:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZUqcQe5xli — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 30, 2023

The warning is expected to last until 5 a.m.





4:30 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for a section of Sumter County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bushnell in Sumter County.

Tornado Warning including Brooksville FL, Floral City FL and Bushnell FL until 5:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Yxmwnf16om — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 30, 2023

The warning also includes Brooksville and Floral City.

The warning is projected to last until 5 a.m.





4:10 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Orange and Osceola Counties.

The National Weather Service said a tornado warning has been issued for areas of St. Cloud, Bithlo and Wedgefield.

Tornado Warning including Saint Cloud FL, Bithlo FL and Wedgefield FL until 4:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/xzvAU409VH — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) August 30, 2023

The warning is estimated to last until 4:30 a.m.





3:45 a.m. update

The Florida Highway Patrol said The Skyway Bridge in the Tampa Bay area is now closed to all traffic.

The bridge is closed for safety concerns when sustained winds raise over 50 mph.





3 a.m. update

As people in Florida brace for Hurricane Idalia, power outages are a big concern.

It’s important to know what to do if the power goes out.

You should have a plan in place, and hopefully have your hurricane supplies ready to go.

Here are ways to check on power outages in your area.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power





2:03 a.m. update

Idalia has strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane.

Forecast data shows Idalia could continue to gain strength and reach Category 4 status before making landfall.

8/30 2 AM ET: #Idalia is now a Category 3 Major Hurricane. Continued intensification is expected until landfall later this morning. Now is the time to shelter in place. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings that will wake you up through the night. https://t.co/e3DDKlqDhT — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023





1:55 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for Polk County until 2 a.m.

Tornado Warning continues for Frostproof FL until 2:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/TtqHs4vJHp — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 30, 2023





1:20 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia is producing storm conditions along the west coast of Florida. Catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds are expected in the Big Bend area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Idalia is producing Tropical Storm conditions along the west coast of Florida. Hurricane conditions will begin in the Big Bend area in the next few hours. The 1am position update is available at https://t.co/DA3SfcSPB2 pic.twitter.com/J67K6sIv0U — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023





12:05 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia is now forecast to make landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm early Wednesday near Perry, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia will cause catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Read: Hurricane Idalia: What is the ‘dirty side’ of a tropical system?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group