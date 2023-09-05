News

Tropical Depression 13 forms in central Atlantic, could become Tropical Storm Lee today

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Tropical Storm Lee could form in the Atlantic today The strong tropical disturbance in the Atlantic should become a tropical depression or tropical storm today. (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The strong tropical disturbance in the Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Tuesday.

When it strengthens, it will be called Tropical Storm Lee.

10:40 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecast data shows TD-13 could continue to strengthen into Tropical Storm Lee on Tuesday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring all tropical activity in the Atlantic and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Original report:

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said early indications are that the system will curve and not be a threat to Florida, but it is too early to tell for certain.

Shields said the storm should be north of Puerto Rico by this weekend, and is currently forecast to curve east of the Bahamas.

Read: Labor Day beachgoers face rough surf, dangerous rip currents

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Tropical disturbance The strong tropical disturbance in the Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Tuesday. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

