Tropical storm forecast to form in the Atlantic this week

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Eye on the Tropics: Monday, Sep. 4, 8 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa that could develop into a tropical storm this week.

6 p.m. Update:

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’s still hurricane season, and we’re monitoring a new low-pressure area over the Tropical Atlantic to see where it tracks next week.

Severe Weather Center 9 will see if it can stay to sea or move a little closer to Florida.

There are no threats now, but we’re watching it.

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic could form into Tropical Storm Lee this week.

Previous story:

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the area could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lee by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Shields said it’s too soon to know where the storm will go.

“It is way too early to tell if this will be a threat to the United States or stay out to sea,” Shields said.

