Trout homers in his return for the Angels from a hamstring strain after a 17-game absence

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout homered after being activated from the injured list earlier Wednesday.

Trout, reinstated just in time for the All-Star Game next week in his beloved Philadelphia, missed 17 games with a strained right hamstring suffered while running the bases in a game on June 17. He marked his return with a home run in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers. This was the 15th anniversary of his major league debut for the Angels at age 19.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki had Trout batting second as the designated hitter.

“We’re going to obviously see how he feels. Maybe in the beginning, I take it out of his hands. Not really sure how I’m going to handle it yet, but he is ready to go," Suzuki said before the game about his willingness to send Trout back in the field.

Trout, who grew up 40 miles from Philadelphia in Millville, New Jersey, was elected by fan voting as a starter for the American League team at the All-Star Game next week at Citizens Bank Park.

The 12-time All-Star has not been able to participate in the showcase event since 2019, having been sidelined by injury after his selections from 2021-23. Trout, the three-time AL MVP and two-time All-Star Game MVP, has enjoyed a bounce-back season with 18 homers in 75 games.

The Angels designated infielder Donovan Walton for assignment to make room on the roster.

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