Pirates-Guardians game postponed due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke

CLEVELAND — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to air quality concerns because of wildfire smoke from Canada and northern Minnesota.

Heavy, pungent wildfire smoke darkened skies in the U.S. from the Great Lakes to parts of the East Coast, reducing visibility and prompting warnings that breathing the air outside could be dangerous.

Officials in many cities urged residents to stay inside or wear masks outside as air quality reached unhealthy to hazardous levels, meaning it’s unhealthy for anyone, regardless of health conditions. The National Weather Service said a lingering high pressure system has trapped the smoke close to the ground.

The air quality index was 203 when the game was postponed at 4:45 p.m. EDT, which is deemed to be very unhealthy and hazardous.

Northeast Ohio has been experiencing smoky and hazy skies for the past two days.

A split doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, with the start times being 1:10 p.m. EDT and 7:10 p.m. EDT

Thursday night's game in Philadelphia between the Mets and Phillies was moved to 6:10 p.m. EDT from 7:10 p.m. It was the only game on the big league schedule coming out of this week's All-Star break.

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