Orlando Magic are playoff bound

For the first time since the 2020 Playoff Bubble, a time we would all like to forget, the Orlando Magic punched their playoff ticket on Sunday after a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home in the Kia Center. The win snapped a 3-game losing streak that forced Magic fans to adjust their playoff scenario hopes, after beginning the week with a chance at a 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic settle into the 5th seed and Southeastern Division champs after the win over the Bucks, securing their place inside the Playoffs and outside of the play-in tournament. That last part is the most important as it gives the Magic some well earned rest heading into their 1st round matchup with the 4th seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will be rising super-star Paolo Banchero’s first taste of playoff basketball since being drafted #1 overall by the Magic just last season. Banchero becomes the first player under the age of 22 to lead his team in scoring (22.6 ppg), assists (5.4 apg), and rebounding (6.9 rpg) in NBA history. And as the 4th youngest team in the league heading into the season, many would view the Magic as a bit ahead of schedule. This team was predicted by many to finish as a play-in team, but the continued development of Banchero, finding a cure for the injury bug that has ailed many but especially Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, and the growth of Jamahl Mosley as a head coach has positioned them in a favorable spot for not only this seasons playoffs, but an important upcoming offseason and the future.

The Magic and Cavs split the season series 2-2. Their 1st round matchup will start on Saturday, April 20th with game times and where to watch still to be announced.

