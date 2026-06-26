Sports

Last-place Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza, replacing him with Andy Green

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
Mets Reds Baseball New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza center, looks out from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Carlos Mendoza was fired as manager of the underperforming New York Mets on Friday and replaced by Andy Green.

New York is 34-47 following a six-game losing streak, 15 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta and 9 1/2 games back of the NL’s last wild-card berth.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, with one of baseball’s highest payrolls, had high expectations for a team without a World Series title since 1986.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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