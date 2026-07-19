Dort going from Thunder to Hawks, Risacher going to Mavericks in 3-team trade, AP source says

Oklahoma City is trading starting forward and defensive standout Lu Dort to Atlanta as part of a three-team deal that also has the Hawks sending former No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Atlanta also will receive Ryan Nembhard from Dallas and the Thunder will be getting three heavily protected second-round draft picks, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to receive the necessary approvals from the NBA.

The trade allows the Thunder to shed the salary needed to get below the second apron, gives the Hawks another top defender in Dort and gives the Mavericks a third No. 1 overall pick — the most currently on one roster in the NBA. Risacher will be joining 2011 top pick Kyrie Irving and 2025 top pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas.

Dort averaged 11.6 points over his first seven seasons, all with the Thunder. Risacher — a runner-up for rookie of the year in 2024-25 — averaged 11.1 points in two seasons with Atlanta and Nembhard averaged 6.6 points for Dallas as a rookie this past season.

ESPN, The Stein Line and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution were among those to initially report the trade terms.

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