Conor McGregor suffered torn ACL in shortened return fight against Max Holloway

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor confirmed he suffered a torn right ACL in his shortened UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway.

McGregor said he also suffered meniscus damage in the fight on July 11 that lasted 1:09, comparing it to an injury he suffered in the opposite leg against Holloway in 2013.

"Update: It was acl and meniscus," McGregor wrote in a post on X Sunday. "It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking."

McGregor's return to the octagon for the first time in five years came to an abrupt end when he landed awkwardly trying to land a kick in the opening seconds against Holloway. The 38-year-old tried to continue, but the fight was called when he fell to the canvas twice more.

McGregor had surgery last week and said he is walking without crutches. He is hopeful of returning to the octagon in 2027.

“I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then,” he wrote. “With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer.”

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