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Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn loses no-hit bid in 7th inning against Nationals

By Associated Press
Nationals Athletics Baseball Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 18, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis) (Sara Nevis/AP Photo/Sara Nevis)
By Associated Press

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn lost his bid for a no-hitter Saturday night against the Washington Nationals when Keibert Ruiz lined a clean single to center field with one out in the seventh inning.

After the base hit, Ginn was removed from the game by manager Mark Kotsay and received a standing ovation. The right-hander exited with the A's leading 8-0 as they tried to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Ginn struck out seven and walked three. He threw 82 pitches, 50 for strikes.

Before the seventh, Washington’s only baseruners came on a pair of two-out walks in the second and a two-out walk in the fifth. The Nationals piled up a season-high 21 hits Friday night in a 23-4 blowout against the A's.

The closest the Nationals had come to a hit was in the fifth when Dylan Crews appeared to beat out an infield single to third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. After Crews was initially ruled safe, the A’s challenged and the call was overturned following a replay review for the final out of the inning.

Kuroda-Grauer also made a diving catch in the outfield on CJ Abrams' popup in the fourth.

Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth on May 18 at the Los Angeles Angels before walking off the mound with a heartbreaking loss. He allowed a leadoff single to Adam Frazier and a two-run homer to Zach Neto that gave the Angels a stunning 2-1 victory.

That was the only complete game for Ginn in his three-year major league career. He entered his latest outing 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA this season.

Mike Fiers pitched the most recent no-hitter for the A’s against the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 when the team still played in Oakland.

The lone no-hitter in the majors this year came when four Houston Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Texas Rangers on May 25.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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