Sports

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez becomes 1st MLB player to hit grand slam, multi-run HR in 1st inning

By Associated Press
Astros Royals Baseball Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run hit during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yordan Alvarez became the first player to hit a grand slam and multi-run homer in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game, pulling off the feat for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

He became the eighth player to hit a grand slam and a multi-run homer in an inning and the first since Angels slugger Kendrys Morales did it against Texas in 2012, according to Sportradar.

The left-handed Alvarez drove in two runs with an opposite-field homer early in the inning and cleared the bases with a two-out shot to center, giving him six RBIs in Houston's nine-run inning.

Alvarez, the AL leader in homers, tied Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead at 24 with his two-homer inning.

The 28-year-old designated hitter, who is from Cuba, was the AL rookie of the year in 2019 with Houston. The three-time All-Star was the AL Championship Series MVP in 2021 and led the Astros with six RBIs the next year when they won the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos