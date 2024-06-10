Today: Early voting begins for special election runoff in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting is underway in the special election runoff to fill the commission seat for Orlando’s Fifth District.
That seat was held by Regina Hill before her arrest and suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.
None of the candidates in last month’s election won 50% of the vote.
Only 32 votes separated the top two candidates, Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy.
Residents who are eligible can vote early at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 119 West Kaley Street in Orlando, during the following dates and times:
June 10 - June 14, 2024
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 15, 2024
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 16, 2024
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The runoff election is set for Tuesday, June 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
