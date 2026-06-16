UK military investigates report that Russian warship fired warning shots at yacht in the Channel

LONDON — The British military is investigating a report that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a civilian U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said “we are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel."

It comes after the yacht said it was fired on by a Russian navy vessel about 500 yards (460 meters) away. It happened about 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the yacht.

British media reported that the Russian vessel is the frigate Admiral Grigorovich. Russian warships passing through the English Channel are routinely shadowed by the Royal Navy, and patrol vessel HMS Mersey was monitoring the Russian ship at the time of the reported incident.

The incident comes two days after British commandos boarded and detained a sanctioned tanker in the Channel that is suspected of being part of the Russian "shadow fleet." Officials are not linking the two events.

The ship's captain, an Indian national, charged with shipping Russian oil in violation of international sanctions over Moscow's war on Ukraine, was ordered held in jail after appearing Tuesday in court.

The British military has had several close encounters with Russian vessels in the region and warned Moscow in November that it was ready to deal with any incursion into its territory after the spy ship Yantar was detected on the edge of U.K. waters north of Scotland. In April, Britain and Norway said they had tracked a Russian attack sub and two spy submarines operating north of the U.K. for several weeks. A Royal Navy frigate, aircraft and hundreds of personnel spent weeks following the Russian vessels and prevented them from carrying out "nefarious" activities against underwater infrastructure, then-Defense Secretary John Healey said.

He accused Moscow of using the distraction of the Iran war to ramp up malign activity against Europe.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.