World

Jordan says it intercepted missiles launched from Iran

By Associated Press
Iran War Strait of Hormuz Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP) (Razieh Poudat/AP Photo/Razieh Poudat)
By Associated Press

CAIRO — Jordan’s military said the country’s air defenses had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday. In a statement, the military said the missiles had been “intercepted and destroyed.” It did not mention any casualties.

Earlier, the U.S. military said it knocked down an Iranian missile barrage and worked with Saudi Arabia's forces to strike sites in Iraq that Tehran-backed militias have used to launch attacks in recent days, shattering a brief pause in fighting.

All Iranian missiles launched against American forces in the Middle East were intercepted, U.S. Central Command said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos