Jordan says it intercepted missiles launched from Iran

CAIRO — Jordan’s military said the country’s air defenses had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday. In a statement, the military said the missiles had been “intercepted and destroyed.” It did not mention any casualties.

Earlier, the U.S. military said it knocked down an Iranian missile barrage and worked with Saudi Arabia's forces to strike sites in Iraq that Tehran-backed militias have used to launch attacks in recent days, shattering a brief pause in fighting.

All Iranian missiles launched against American forces in the Middle East were intercepted, U.S. Central Command said.

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