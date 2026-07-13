Houthi rebels in Yemen say Sanaa International Airport is hit by Saudi strikes

CAIRO — Houthi rebels in Yemen say Sanaa International Airport has been hit by Saudi strikes.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said Monday on Telegram that Saudi Arabia launched the airstrikes in what he called an “end to the de-escalation phase.”

He warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.”

Orders to evacuate the airport and surrounding areas have been issued.

A Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen’s south for years has been fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels based in the north.

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