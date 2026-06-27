Bahrain accuses Iran of launching a drone attack targeting the island kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain accused Iran on Saturday of launching a new drone attack targeting the island nation.

A statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a “number of Iranian drones” targeted the country. It did not elaborate on the target.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

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