WDBO Exclusive: Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond discusses the economic impact of Spring Break

ORLANDO, FLA. — Orange County tourism is off to a strong start with $35M tax revenue in January.

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Speaking on the one year anniversary of Universals’ Epic Universe; as well as, the economic impact - for Orange County - regarding the upcoming spring break(s), tourism revenue, and more.

Diamond said: “I predict the upcoming spring break to be a very strong spring break especially with the one year anniversary of Epic Universe coming up.” Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, officially opened on May 22, 2025.

The new theme park, features five immersive worlds, including: Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Diamond also added: “These are typically our busiest months (March-May), Orange County is already off this week, when people travel through our county it ripples across our entire economy.”

Diamond assumed office back in 2017, and his current term ends on January 2nd, 2029.

Mr. Diamond concluded the interview with highlighting the expected cold fronts up north: “Especially with the storms up north, what better place is there to come (vacation) than the warm weather here in Orange County, Florida.”

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