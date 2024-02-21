VIDEO: United flight makes emergency landing after wing begins breaking apart

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after one of the plane’s wings started breaking apart mid-flight.

Video taken by Kevin Clarke, who was among the 165 passengers aboard Flight 354 on Monday, shows pieces of the Boeing 757′s tattered wing flapping in the wind moments before the plane touches down in Denver. As the plane lands, Clarke can be heard saying, “The nightmare is finally over.” He and the other passengers were then transferred to another plane, which brought them to Boston three hours later than planned, according to a United spokesman.

As of early Tuesday evening, United had only confirmed it had a “problem with a wing slat.” The FAA says it’s investigating the incident.

