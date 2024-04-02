VIDEO: Newly released police video shows cops shooting, killing kidnap victim seeking help from cops

Recently, a dramatic high-speed pursuit and shootout unfolded in Hesperia, involving San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies. The incident, captured in a new video, resulted in the tragic death of a teenage girl and her armed father on the side of a freeway.

Here are the key details:

Date : September 27, 2022

: September 27, 2022 Victim : 15-year-old Savannah Graziano

: 15-year-old Savannah Graziano Circumstances : An Amber Alert had been issued for Savannah, who was believed to have been kidnapped by her father, Anthony Graziano, after he fatally shot her mother outside a school in Fontana.

: An Amber Alert had been issued for Savannah, who was believed to have been kidnapped by her father, Anthony Graziano, after he fatally shot her mother outside a school in Fontana. Chase : Anthony Graziano led sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy, high-speed chase . During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired at deputies and other motorists.

: Anthony Graziano led sheriff’s deputies on a . During the pursuit, were fired at deputies and other motorists. Gunfire Source : Witnesses and deputies reported that shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle.

: Witnesses and deputies reported that shots came from the of the vehicle. Savannah’s Involvement : The day after the shooting, the sheriff’s department stated that Savannah was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” However, the newly released department narrative does not definitively conclude who fired the shots.

: The day after the shooting, the sheriff’s department stated that Savannah was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” However, the newly released department narrative does not definitively conclude who fired the shots. Tragic Outcome: The video shows the fatal outcome after the truck got stuck off-road next to the 15 Freeway in Hesperia.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officers during high-speed pursuits and the devastating impact on innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

