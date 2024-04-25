VIDEO: Historic Oceanside Pier in San Diego County burns





🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Oceanside Pier with evacuations currently underway⁰⁰📌#Oceanside | #California



Currently, multiple firefighting units have been dispatched to respond to a second-alarm fire raging at Oceanside Harbor Beach Pier as… pic.twitter.com/EtEuBEF29y — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 25, 2024

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out on Oceanside Pier in northern San Diego County, California



pic.twitter.com/BhiTEDgkAm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 25, 2024

NOW: San Diego's Oceanside Pier is on firehttps://t.co/rF4QCqxttK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2024

The Oceanside Pier, stretching majestically into the Pacific Ocean in San Diego County, has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century. Here’s a quick overview:

1. Construction: The construction of the Oceanside Pier began in 1888, making it one of the longest wooden piers on the West Coast at that time. It was originally built to facilitate the loading and unloading of cargo and passengers onto steamships.

2. Tourism Boom: As the area gained popularity as a tourist destination in the early 20th century, the Oceanside Pier became a focal point for visitors. It offered spectacular views of the coastline and became a hub for recreational fishing, leisurely strolls, and social gatherings.

3. Destruction and Reconstruction: Over the years, the pier faced several challenges, including damage from storms and the elements. In 1983, a storm severely damaged the pier, leading to its closure. However, determined efforts by the community led to its restoration, and it reopened in 1987, showcasing its historical charm once again.

4. Modern Era: Today, the Oceanside Pier continues to be a beloved landmark and a vital part of the local community. It offers visitors a chance to experience the beauty of the Southern California coastline, with opportunities for fishing, dining at the nearby restaurants, and simply enjoying the ocean breeze.

Throughout its history, the Oceanside Pier has stood as a symbol of resilience and community spirit, attracting generations of locals and tourists alike to its timeless allure.

©2024 Cox Media Group