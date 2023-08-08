News

VIDEO: Disney taps transgender influencer to market Minnie Mouse fashions

By Joe Kelley

Mickey And Minnie Mouse Welcome Everyone To Hong Kong Disneyland Resort HONG KONG - SEPTEMBER 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Disney, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are seen in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the new Disneyland Park on September 1, 2005 in Hong Kong. The new theme park and vacation resort will officially open September 12. (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney via Getty Images) (Mark Ashman/Getty Images)

Disney has partnered with a transgender TikTok influencer named Seann Altman to endorse clothing for girls, particularly Minnie Mouse-themed apparel consisting of a red dress, yellow pumps, and a red hair bow.

Seann Altman, who identifies as “gender fluid,” created a promotional TikTok video for Disney Style, the social media brand of The Walt Disney Co. that promotes Disney-themed fashion, makeup, and accessories.

The video, initially shared by the Twitter account @LeftismForU, features a tutorial by Seann Altman on how to dress up as Minnie Mouse and was subsequently uploaded to Disney Style’s official TikTok account.

