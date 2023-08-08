VIDEO: Disney taps transgender influencer to market Minnie Mouse fashions

Disney has partnered with a transgender TikTok influencer named Seann Altman to endorse clothing for girls, particularly Minnie Mouse-themed apparel consisting of a red dress, yellow pumps, and a red hair bow.

Seann Altman, who identifies as “gender fluid,” created a promotional TikTok video for Disney Style, the social media brand of The Walt Disney Co. that promotes Disney-themed fashion, makeup, and accessories.

The video, initially shared by the Twitter account @LeftismForU, features a tutorial by Seann Altman on how to dress up as Minnie Mouse and was subsequently uploaded to Disney Style’s official TikTok account.

