VIDEO: 8-year-old twins sisters hilariously fume over ice cream prices

Eight-year-old Burnley twins have perfect reaction to today's ice cream prices

In a delightful TikTok video, eight-year-old twin sisters from Burnley expressed their astonishment at the current ice cream prices.

Marnie and Mylah couldn’t hide their dismay over the rising cost of living when they remembered shelling out £9 for a pair of ice creams.

At the time this was reported, the video had already amassed over ten million views.

One amused TikTok commenter quipped, “Is she available for hire by the hour? I’m grappling with a water bill that seems off, and she seems more capable of tackling it than I am.”

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show

