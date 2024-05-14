News

VIDEO: 8 dead, at least 40 injured as migrant farmworkers’ bus overturns in Central Florida

By Joe Kelley

8 killed, 40 injured when bus, pickup truck collide on SR 40 in Marion County Eight people died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

By Joe Kelley

On Tuesday, a tragic accident occurred in central Florida where a bus transporting 53 farmworkers overturned, resulting in eight fatalities and injuries to approximately 40 passengers, as reported by the authorities.

The incident unfolded in Marion County, just north of Orlando, when the bus, en route to Cannon Farms in Dunellon for watermelon harvesting, collided with a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus veered off the roadway, breached a fence, and came to rest on its side in a field. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!