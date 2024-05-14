VIDEO: 8 dead, at least 40 injured as migrant farmworkers’ bus overturns in Central Florida

On Tuesday, a tragic accident occurred in central Florida where a bus transporting 53 farmworkers overturned, resulting in eight fatalities and injuries to approximately 40 passengers, as reported by the authorities.

The incident unfolded in Marion County, just north of Orlando, when the bus, en route to Cannon Farms in Dunellon for watermelon harvesting, collided with a truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus veered off the roadway, breached a fence, and came to rest on its side in a field. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

