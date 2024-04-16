U.S. senator urges citizens to 'take matters into your own hands' with ceasefire protesters

A U.S. Senator is urging citizens to “take matters into your own hands” if confronted by Gaza ceasefire protesters.

On Monday, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton posted to X: “I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense.”

On Monday, protesters blocked San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and other major roadways across the U.S.

