News

U.S. senator urges citizens to 'take matters into your own hands' with ceasefire protesters

By Joe Kelley

Israel Palestinians Protests Demonstrators protesting the ongoing war in Gaza, block southbound traffic on Interstate 880 in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area was also snarled for hours Monday morning as pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled a 17-mile (27-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 880 in Oakland. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (Brontë Wittpenn/AP)

By Joe Kelley

A U.S. Senator is urging citizens to “take matters into your own hands” if confronted by Gaza ceasefire protesters.

On Monday, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton posted to X: “I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense.”

On Monday, protesters blocked San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and other major roadways across the U.S.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!