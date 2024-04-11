News

U.S. Navy deletes embarrassing photo of ship commander shooting rifle with backwards scope

By Joe Kelley

The image, which has since been deleted, accompanied a press release on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

By Joe Kelley

Commander Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), was recently captured in a photograph handling a 5.56×45mm M4 carbine with the optics installed incorrectly.

The image, which has since been deleted, accompanied a press release on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

In the photo, Commander Yaste can be seen aiming the M4 at a giant target balloon while the Trijicon VCOG scope is mounted backward.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!