U.S. Navy deletes embarrassing photo of ship commander shooting rifle with backwards scope

Commander Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), was recently captured in a photograph handling a 5.56×45mm M4 carbine with the optics installed incorrectly.

The image, which has since been deleted, accompanied a press release on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

In the photo, Commander Yaste can be seen aiming the M4 at a giant target balloon while the Trijicon VCOG scope is mounted backward.

