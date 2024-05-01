University of Florida mentioned in Forbes list of ‘New Ivies’

Whether it be concerns over the recent handling of on-campus protests or the recent scandals of inflated grades, the publics view of the Ivy League colleges has begun to sour. And not just the general public. The hiring public as well.

In a recent article published by Forbes, the media group put together a list of 10 Public and 10 Private universities that it has dubbed ‘The New Ivies’. The list was compiled based around admission standards, standardized test performance, and narrowed further by a survey of hiring managers who viewed the remaining schools as producing “the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types.”

.@Forbes names the University of Florida a “New Ivy” — recognizing UF’s top-performing graduates and the university leading higher education's evolution.https://t.co/Xso6nFfXUM — FLORIDA (@UF) April 30, 2024

Included in the list of 10 ‘Public Ivies’ was the University of Florida. With it’s 23% acceptance rate, average scores of 1390 on the SAT and 31 on the ACT, and the second lowest out-of-state tuition cost of all schools on the list, the university comes as a true alternative for those with concerns with the state of affairs at our countries most prestigious universities.

