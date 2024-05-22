‘You’ve gotta leave those grandmas alone’: Alligator caught at 104-year-old’s home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-foot alligator pestering a 104-year-old woman in northeastern Florida tried to give deputies the slip on Monday, but the reptile failed and was “under arrest.”

According to a video posted on Facebook by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Officer Jeff Kopp is handed the squirming alligator by licensed trapper Mike Dragich.

Officers had been called to the residence near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive, WJAX-TV reported.

“We can’t cuff him,” Kopp chuckles as he walks with the alligator out of the woman’s backyard.

Then Kopp stops and gives the gator a mock-lecture.

“You are under arrest,” Kopp says in the video. “You’ve gotta leave those grandmas alone. We’re gonna take you downtown.

“Let’s go.”

Dragich said the alligator was safely removed to a different location and released into the wild, WJAX reported.

