Utah flash flooding kills family

A flash flood in Utah killed five members of a family who had gone out for a day of hiking.

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The Provo Fire Department said Fire Captain Spencer Long, his wife, and three sons died, CBS News reported.

KTVX said Katrina Long, Reid, Thayne and Gage were also killed.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, “It is believed the family fell victim to flooding caused by heavy rains.”

They had arrived on Friday at a campground near Bicknell, Utah, for a day trip, the sheriff said.

“He would never put his family in harm’s way. And Katrina — she was the master planner, and she would never do something out of character,” Weston Long, Spencer Long’s brother, told KSTU. “This tragedy goes to show that…. some things just happen.”

The only member of the family who survived was a daughter who did not go on the trip.

Lydia Long lives out of state, but was welcomed by the Levan Fire Department and other emergency vehicles lining the street as she arrived home, KTVX reported.

Friends said the family was often found in nature.

“They loved to be out in the mountains, out in the canyons,” Meagan Dexter, a close friend of the family, told KSL. “Knowing that all of this happened in a canyon just kind of breaks my heart.”

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