‘Twin Peaks’ actor Owain Rhys Davies dies at 44

Welsh actor Owain Rhys Davies, who appeared in the revival of the television series “Twin Peaks” in 2017 and in one episode of “The OA” two years later, died over the weekend, the BBC reported. He was 44.

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The actor, who was born in Cardiff, died “suddenly, naturally, and peacefully,” his brother Rhodri Davies wrote in an Instagram post.

“This news will come as a great shock to many,” Rhodri Davies wrote. “While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.

An exact date and place of death was not provided.

Davies was best known for playing FBI Agent Wilson in the revival of “Twin Peaks,” appearing in three episodes, Variety reported.

He also appeared in the 2016 movie “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” and the 2019 horror film “A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life," according to IMDb.com.

According to the BBC, the Welsh National Theatre also paid tribute to the actor in a statement.

“Owain was a remarkable talent whose work enriched Welsh theatre and screen, and whose contribution to the performing arts will be remembered by audiences, colleagues, and friends alike,” the organization said in a statement. “His passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft made a lasting impact on the cultural life of Wales. The Welsh performing arts community is poorer for his loss, and we can only imagine the many more stories he would have gone on to tell.

“Cysga’n dawel, Owain.”

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