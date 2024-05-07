Trump hush money trial: Stormy Daniels expected to testify Tuesday (live updates)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is expected to appear as a witness Tuesday in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.

Authorities said that days before voters hit the polls for the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen paid Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford —$130,000 to keep quiet about allegations that she had a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier. Trump has denied that the encounter took place.

First witness called to the stand for Tuesday: Sally Franklin

Update 9:50 a.m. EDT May 7: The first witness called to the stand Tuesday was Sally Franklin, a senior vice president and records custodian at Penguin Random House, The Washington Post and NBC News reported.

Franklin is appearing as a custodial witness, meaning that she will get evidence entered into the case that Trump’s attorneys have not agreed to allow in, according to The New York Times. She will testify about two books written by Trump and published by a Penguin Random House imprint, Ballantine: “Trump: How to Get Rich” and ‘Trump: Think Like a Billionaire,” the newspaper reported.

Trump’s attorney: Daniels to be second witness called Tuesday

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT May 7: Trump attorney Susan Necheles said in court that they have learned Daniels will be the second witness called to the stand on Tuesday, NBC News and CNN reported.

Necheles confirmed Daniels’ expected apperance while making an objection at the start of court proceedings.

“We want to renew our objection to her testifying, particularly about any details of any sexual acts,” she said, according to CNN.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger argued that Daniels’ testimony is “significant” to the case and said that salacious details would not be admitted, The New York Times reported. Judge Juan Merchan said it would be up to the jury to determine Daniels’ credibility but agreed that “we don’t need to know the details,” according to CNN.

Original report: Clark Brewster told The Associated Press that his client is “likely” to be called as a witness on Tuesday. She was spotted Tuesday morning at the courthouse, The New York Times reported.

The payment to Daniels is key to the case against Trump. Prosecutors said it was made to help Trump in the 2016 presidential election and that Trump’s reimbursement to Cohen was wrongfully labeled as legal fees in business records. At the time the payment was made, the Trump campaign was grappling with public fallout following the release of never-before-seen 2005 “Access Hollywood” footage in which Trump could be heard bragging about touching women without their consent.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to complain that he had “recently been told who the witness is today” and that the notification left “no time for lawyers to prepare,” NBC News reported.

“This is unprecedented,” he wrote in a post that was deleted minutes after going up on Truth Social, according to the news network. He added, “No Judge has ever run a trial in such a biased and partisan way.”

The post was quickly deleted one day after Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to pay an additional $1,000 after finding he violated a gag order issued in the case. The fine brought the total for Trump to $10,000 after earlier rulings found he violated the gag order in nine online posts.

Merchan warned Monday that Trump could face jail time if he failed to stop talking about jurors, prosecutors or potential witnesses involved in the case.

Trump is accused of illegally covering up hush money payments made to silence allegations of marital infidelity in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

