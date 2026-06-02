That’s a problem: Morgan Wallen has a technical issue during concert, flips piano

Country music star Morgan Wallen had a problem during a recent concert and he responded by flipping a piano over.

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The piano had an issue mid-performance while at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on May 29, People magazine reported.

He was singing “Sand in My Boots” at the time. Once the issue happened, Morgan could be seen flipping the instrument, appearing to break it, and walking away. Another showed him walking back to it as the audience responds.

Rolling Stone said Wallen wasn’t able to hear the piano as he played it and finished the song a cappella.

Wallen started his “I’m Still the Problem” stadium tour on April 10 in Minneapolis and will wrap it on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia, People magazine reported.

The incident comes more than two years after the singer threw a chair off a rooftop bar. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, avoiding felonies of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, Deadline reported.

He was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center, two years’ probation, a $350 fine, and court fees.

0 of 13 Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years Here are some photos of country music singer Morgan Wallen through the years. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2013: Morgan Wallen appears on "The Voice" in 2013. (Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2017: Singer Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the ACM After Party for a Cause: Virgil's Real BBQ on March 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2017: Singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen (right) and gust attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2018: Morgan Wallen attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2018: Country singer Morgan Wallen performs onstage at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2019: Morgan Wallen performs at Irving Plaza on February 21, 2019, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2020: Morgan Wallen attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2021: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on January 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Ryman Auditorium) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2022: Morgan Wallen and Lesli Wallen attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) Photos: Morgan Wallen through the years 2025: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

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