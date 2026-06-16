Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby will enter NFL’s supplemental draft

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby reversed field on Monday, deciding to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft.

The decision removes a thorny problem for the school. The quarterback’s eligibility was stripped by the NCAA over his gambling addiction, but it was reinstated by a Texas judge on June 8 after Sorsby appealed the decision.

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Earlier this month, the temporary injunction issued by the District Court of Lubbock County caused backlash from the NCAA and several of Texas Tech’s potential opponents, who were weighing the option of dropping the Red Raiders from their schedules in protest.

Cody Campbell, chairman of the Texas Tech board of regents, said in a statement that the supplemental draft “the only viable and fair path” for Sorsby’s future, ESPN reported.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby intends to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, a source confirms to @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/dzUNXn6EV7 — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) June 16, 2026

Campbell added that Texas Tech would continue to provide support and resources for Sorsby and would not require him to pay back any money he has already earned through NIL agreements, according to The Athletic.

“Brendan, while he made many mistakes that he openly admits, has also been part of a much larger broken and predatory system, and we believe that all people deserve a second chance,” Campbell wrote. “It is gut-wrenching that there is no viable path to providing him with redemption at the collegiate level.”

The sports news website, citing anonymous sources, said Sorsby had already earned approximately $1 million through deals with the school and third-party outlets.

The Big 12 board of directors issued a statement, noting that “Universities should not field players who have bet on their own team’s games in college athletics.”

[ Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby eligible despite NCAA ban for gambling, judge rules ]

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati after last season. He had been the top quarterback in the transfer portal after throwing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, Sports Illustrated reported. But in late April, Sorsby announced that he was entering an inpatient rehab program for gambling addiction.

Sorsby has admitted to thousands of bets on sports, including 40 on his own team while he played at Indiana, ESPN reported.

In a joint statement, Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and athletics director Kirby Hocutt said their support for Sorsby had never changed, The Athletic reported.

“When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation,” they wrote. “With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions.

“Our position was challenged by many but our support for him never changed.”

In an Instagram post, Sorsby thanked his family, his coaches and teammates at Texas Tech.

“As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field,” he wrote.

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