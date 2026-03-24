Sid ‘Vicious’ Eudy to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The late Sid Eudy, a towering professional wrestler known as “Sid Vicious,” “Sid Justice” and “Sycho Sid” during his career, will be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026, the wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday.

Eudy, a two-time WWE heavyweight champion, died on Aug. 26, 2024. He was 63.

“Sid was one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation whose natural charisma popped off the screen every Monday night,” WWE said in a news release.

Eudy joins AJ Styles, Demolition, Stephanie McMahon, and former NBA great Dennis Rodman in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The induction ceremony will be held in Las Vegas on April 17 as part of WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Former WWE Champion “Sycho” Sid Eudy will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026!



MORE INFO: https://t.co/F2kdWxOINZ pic.twitter.com/BELEOGZWch — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2026

“No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote on X. “A multi-time champion in WWE and WCW, and a two-time WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Eudy made his pro wrestling debut in 1982, wrestling as one-half of The Skyscrapers with Dan Spivey in the World Championship Wrestling promotion, Newsweek reported.

The 6-foot-9 wrestler would become one of the infamous “Four Horsemen” along with fellow wrestlers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Barry Windham.

No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy… pic.twitter.com/7CDqthAftr — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026

Eudy joined WWF (now known as WWE) in 1991, calling himself Sid Justice and clashing with Hulk Hogan for the promotion’s heavyweight title as part of the double main event of WrestleMania VIII.

Eudy briefly returned to WCW in 1995 before rejoining the WWF in 1996, according to the “World Wrestling Entertainment Encyclopedia.”

He would lose the heavyweight title to the Undertaker in WrestleMania XIII and left the organization, surfacing in the ECW promotion in 1998.

Eudy eventually returned to WCW and then wrestled as an independent.

“His influence is still seen in wrestling rings across the world,” the WWE wrote.

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