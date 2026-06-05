Recall alert: Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels recalled due to potential contamination

Haleon, a company that makes Gas-X, has recalled several lots of the medication over potential contamination.

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The Food and Drug Administration said four lots were recalled because a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine may have leaked into the medication during packaging.

There have not been any reports of adverse health reactions to taking the medication, but someone could experience nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea from ingesting the chemical, the agency said.

The recalled medication is a green capsule that comes in a pack with a green band.

Only the following items are part of the recall:

Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels (120 ct.); UPC 300674350419; lot numbers TL8K, YH9X, YH9Y; distributed 13 Apr 2026 - 05 May 2026

Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels (72 ct.), UPC 300439005721, lot number X78N, distributed 05 May 2026 - 14 May 2026

The medication all have the expiration date of 30 Nov 2028.

If you have the affected Gax-X capsules, you should not use them and contact Haleon by phone at 800-245-1040, by email or online.

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