Recall alert: Feel Good Foods recalls gluten-free cream cheese stuffed mini-bagels

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Feel Good Foods

Recalled: Feel Good Foods announced a voluntary recall of two of its mini-bagel products. (FDA)

NEW YORK — A New York-based company has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of gluten-free mini-bagels because some products may contain undeclared gluten due to cross-contamination.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Feel Good Foods announced it was voluntarily recalling its Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA wrote in its Friday release.

The recall covers Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels that has the UPC code 89903900283; and Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels with the UPC code 89903900286. Both products have “best by” dates “from 5/29/24 to 9/17/25” that are listed on the bottom of the boxes, the release stated.

Each product comes in two different types of boxes -- one is yellow, while the other features a blue-and-white label over photographs of the mini-bagels.

The voluntary recall was initiated when Feel Good Foods received one consumer report of an adverse reaction to gluten. The company said it was recalling the product immediately and is implementing measures to prevent future occurrences.

“As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance,” Feel Good Foods’ founder Vanessa Phillips said in a statement. “We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Feel Good Foods at 800-638-8949, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, or by email to customer-service@feelgf.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

