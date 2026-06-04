QB Russell Wilson announces retirement, will join CBS Sports as studio analyst

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to a pair of Super Bowls during his 14-year NFL career, confirmed that he is retiring from the game and will join CBS Sports.

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Wilson, 37, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection who also played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, confirmed the moves in a video he posted to social media.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world,” Wilson said in his video.

He will join CBS as a studio analyst for the Sunday “NFL Today” show, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson, USA Today reported. He is replacing former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who left the broadcast team to take a front office job with the Falcons.

Wilson’s announcement came two days after it was reported that he was finalizing a deal to join the NFL pregame show.

He played 10 seasons in Seattle after being drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Wilson led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos and to a berth in Super Bowl XLIX, when the Seahawks lost to the New England Patriots in a dramatic finish.

He was traded to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two seasons with the Broncos before playing one season in Pittsburgh and another for the New York Giants, The Associated Press reported. During his final season, Wilson was benched after three games and replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart, according to USA Today.

During his career, Wilson passed for 46,966 yards in the regular season, with 353 touchdown passes and 114 interceptions. He led the league with 34 touchdown passes in 2017.

Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times and also guided the Steelers to the postseason in 2024. In 17 postseason games, he threw for 4,056 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also had 12 interceptions.

His most notable interception came in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLIX, when Wilson’s pass at the New England 1-yard line was intercepted by Malcolm Butler. That preserved the Patriots’ 28-24 victory.

Wilson earned Walter Payton Man of the Year honors in 2020, USA Today reported.

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