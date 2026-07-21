Posthumous Jimmy Buffett album planned, will include never-released material

Parrot Heads may have something more to enjoy with their boat drinks. Two members of the Coral Reefer Band said they have put the final touches on an album of Jimmy Buffett songs “that have never been out.”

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Mac McAnally and Michael Utley -- who co-produced “Equal Strain on All Parts‚" released two months after the “Margaritaville” singer’s death on Sept. 1, 2023 -- told Billboard that few of the tracks have ever been released on a Buffett album.

If the songs were ever recorded, they were “cut for a one-off purpose, a TV episode or a movie,” McAnally told Billboard. “The oldest of these tracks is, like, 2003, and the newest is maybe four years ago or so.

“None of those things have ever been on a Jimmy Buffett album. We’re pretty excited.”

No title or release date has been announced, according to the music news website. McAnally said the producers were finished with music, adding that it was “really good.”

[ Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76 ]

“It’s a good hodgepodge,” McAnally said. “When you hear Jimmy sing you can tell that he’s smiling; you can hear that smile, and I’ve been listening to that smile for three months finishing this record, so I’m almost sore from smiling — but I ain’t gonna quit.”

The Coral Reefers have been playing one of the tracks this summer, Billboard reported. “Workin’ n’ Playin’” was written as the title song for Buffett’s 2015-16 tours.

[ Jimmy Buffett’s songs you knew by heart ]

“(Buffett) and I used to talk about the fact that our work is playing, and our play is work…and we wrote that song the year we had a tour called Workin’ n’ Playin’,” McAnally told the music news outlet. “It’s really good, so it’s on this album and we do it now as sort of a duet between the band and Jimmy.”

The set also includes an outtake song from the 2017 “Escape to Margaritaville” stage musical, and another song that was heard for a few seconds when Buffett had a cameo role as a bartender in 2015’s “Jurassic World,” according to Billboard.

0 of 13 Jimmy Buffett through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW YORK - MAY 14: Musician Jimmy Buffett arrives at Jazz At Lincoln Center's 6th Annual Spring Gala on May 14, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Ashley Olsen, Jimmy Buffett and Mary Kate Olsen pose for photos at the Hampton Social @ Ross Concert by James Taylor at the Ross School on August 11, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hampton Social @ Ross) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Matthew McConaughey (L) and Jimmy Buffett arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere for Neon and Vice Studio's The Beach Bum at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for NEON) (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for NEON) Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center) Jimmy Buffett through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 14: Recording artist Jimmy Buffett (C) stands with members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team as he toasts the crowd during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas October 14, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The casino set the Guinness World Records title for largest gallon beverage with an 8,500-gallon, two-story Margarita named "Lucky Rita." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Flamingo Las Vegas) (Ethan Miller) Jimmy Buffett through the years KEY WEST, FL - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Jimmy Buffett performs at the San Carlos Institute on April 01, 2015 in Key West, Florida. Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band put on the concert as part of a fan contest. (Photo by Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville" the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Marga) Jimmy Buffett through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Actor Richard Belzer (L) and Jimmy Buffett take phone calls during the "Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Benefit for Autism Education" presented by Comedy Central at the Beacon Theatre on April 13, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for Comedy Central) (Scott Gries)

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