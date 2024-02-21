‘Porky’s’ star Tony Ganios dead at 64

Tony Ganios, who played Anthony “Meat” Tuperello in the “Porky’s” movies, died in New York on Sunday. He was 64.

The actor’s fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, announced his death on social media, writing that Ganios died after surgery for a spinal infection, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“The last words we said to each other were ‘I love you,’” Serrano-Ganios wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios.”

In a follow-up tweet, Serrano-Ganios said that the actor’s death “happened so fast.”

Thank you, Marc. It's just unreal to me right now. It was so fast. He hadn't felt well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me, and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I'm crushed. — Amanda Serrano-Ganios (@Pinkyrat87) February 20, 2024

“I’m just completely empty inside now. He was my best friend, my soul mate. I just love him so much,” Serrano-Ganios told People.

Ganios was known for his roles in 1980s teen comedies and action movies, according to the magazine. His characters typically were tough and muscular.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Ganios made his film debut in 1979′s “The Wanderers,” playing tough-guy Perry LaGuardia, People reported.

He starred with Ken Wahl, who also worked with Ganios in the 1991 film “The Taking of Beverly Hills” and the crime series “Wiseguy,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Rest In Peace, Buddy ..... I love you,” Wahl wrote on X Monday.

Ganios is best known for his role in the “Porky’s” franchise. In addition to appearing in the 1981 film, he returned in the 1983 sequel, “Porky’s II: The Next Day” and “Porky’s Revenge” two years later, according to People.

The same year as “Porky’s,” Ganios appeared in “Back Roads” and “Continental Divide,”

Entertainment Weekly reported.

Ganios also appeared in the 1990 film “Die Hard 2″ and semi-retired from acting after working on “Rising Sun” in 1993, Variety reported.





