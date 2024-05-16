Pizza Hut enters the burger business with new Cheeseburger Melt deals

Pizza Hut has officially entered the burger business, proclaiming that it “found a better way to burger.”

The chain’s new Cheeseburger Melt looks a lot like a slice of thin-crust pizza folded over and sprinkled with parmesan, a bunch of beef, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and a special burger sauce on the side, according to a news release from the company.

The bun has been ditched in favor of folded-over pizza dough, cooked crispy. The melt brings includes all the good stuff about cheeseburgers, only guaranteed to crunch and not be soggy, as buns can be at times, according to Pizza Hut. The company described it as an easy-to-carry, handheld lunch or dinner.

In the news release, Pizza Hut said it “cracked the code for what a cheeseburger should be: portable, crunchy and oozing with cheese.”

The company said it has employed an army of delivery drivers who will be deployed around fast-food burger chains to promote its new melt. The cars will have a QR code that, once scanned, will provide a coupon for a free Cheeseburger Melt and a Pepsi. The offer is available only in markets where the biggest fast-food burger chains are headquartered: Chicago and Miami.

