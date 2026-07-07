Peace and love: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turns 86

Ringo Starr paid his dues because he wanted to sing the blues. More than any other rock ‘n’ roll drummer, the man who provided the backbeat for The Beatles and has excelled during a solo career since 1970 knew that fame didn’t come easy.

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Sir Ringo, who turned 86 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday the way he has annually since 2008. He asked for his fans -- or anyone -- to make peace hand signs and say “Peace and love” to one another at noon local time.

The other surviving member of The Beatles is 84-year-old Paul McCartney.

Peace and love, peace and love peace and love my birthday Ringo calling at noon wherever you are peace and love at noon on the seventh day of the seventh month peace and love😎✌️🌟❤️🥦🎶🌈❤️👏🍒🥦☮️ pic.twitter.com/Qo5P73ryXF — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 2, 2026

Sure, Starr achieved stardom as a member of The Beatles, who took England by storm in 1963 and followed it up by spearheading the “British Invasion” to the United States in 1964. But the man born Richard Starkey Jr. in Liverpool on July 7, 1940, was a sickly child who spent a year in the hospital due to peritonitis and two years in a sanitarium for pleurisy.

[ The Beatles come home: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr perform duet on new album ]

The oldest Beatle has led a charmed life. Here are some fun facts about Ringo:

His nickname came from his penchant for wearing several rings.

Starr played drums for several bands in Liverpool before joining The Beatles, most notably with Rory Storm and the Hurricanes from 1959 to 1962.

He joined The Beatles on Aug. 18, 1962, replacing Pete Best.

When The Beatles went into the EMI studios on Sept. 4, 1962, to record their first single, “Love Me Do,” producer George Martin was unhappy with Starr’s ability. He subsequently hired session drummer Andy White to play on the single, Rolling Stone reported.

Starr was called upon in several Beatles albums to take the lead vocal, including “Boys” on the band’s debut album in Britain. Other vocals included “I Wanna Be Your Man” on “With the Beatles,” “Act Naturally” on “Rubber Soul” and “Yellow Submarine” on “Revolver.” On the band’s seminal work, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” Starr was the lead singer on “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Starr had his first writing credit with The Beatles on the song “What Goes On.” Starr jokingly claimed he contributed “about five words, and I haven’t done a thing since.” The writing credit is attributed to Lennon/McCartney/Starkey, with Ringo using his real name. He also contributed to “Flying” from “Magical Mystery Tour.” All four Beatles received songwriting credits for this instrumental. Starr’s first self-penned composition came on the White Album, “Don’t Pass Me By.” His second came on “Abbey Road” with “Octopus’ Garden.”

As a solo artist, Starr hit No. 1 in Canada and No. 4 in the United States with his 1970 song, “It Don’t Come Easy.” Starr performed the song at George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh in August 1971, but forgot some of the lyrics during the live show and mumbled them.

Other Starr hits include “Photograph,” “You’re Sixteen” (both No. 1 hits in 1973), “Only You,” “The No No Song” and “Back Off Boogaloo.

Starr has appeared in 15 films, beginning with “Candy” in 1968 and “The Magic Christian” the following year. He met his future wife, Barbara Bach, on the set of “Caveman,” which was released in 1981.

Starr was nominated for 29 Grammy Awards and won 10 times during his career. He won twice as a solo artist and eight times with The Beatles. The most recent award came in 2025 with the group winning Best Rock Performance for “Now and Then.”

He was given a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award as a member of the Beatles and accepted the award on behalf of the band on Jan. 25, 2014.

He won an Academy Award in 1971 for Best Musical Score with his Beatles bandmates for “Let It Be.”

On Jan. 20, 1988, Starr and the other Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted as a solo artist on Apr. 18, 2015.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Starr became the second Beatle knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1996.

0 of 52 Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - CIRCA 1959: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" poses for a portrait with a pompadour hairstyle in circa 1959 in when he played drums for "Rory Storm and the Hurricanes"before joining the Beatles in circa 1959 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES) Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - CIRCA 1960: Ringo Starr playing with a cash register at home, in the United Kingdom, circa 1960. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) Ringo Starr 1964 - Ringo Starr, 24, at the BBC's Lime Grove Studios, a day after the premiere of The Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Ringo Starr The Beatles 1964 Summer Tour of United States and Canada. Ringo Starr in his room at the Lafayette Motor Inn, Atlantic City, New Jersey during the band's first US tour, 30th August 1964. (Photo by Henry Grossman/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) Ringo Starr Drummer Ringo Starr of The Beatles giving a "thumbs up" sign before leaving Heathrow Airport to rejoin his band currently touring Australia. The 23-year-old Ringo left the hospital after being bedridden for eight days with tonsillitis and pharyngitis. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr 1964: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" poses for a portrait holding a tambourine. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ringo Starr 1964: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" performs onstage in 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ringo Starr 1965-Beatles drummer Ringo Starr with his 19-year-old wife Maureen, and their first child Zak, at Queen Charlotte's Hospital in London. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: THANK YOUR LUCKY STARS Photo of BEATLES and Ringo STARR, with The Beatles, posed, holding drum sticks, at Alpha Television Studios, Aston, Birmingham (Photo by David Farrell/Redferns) (David Farrell/Redferns) Ringo Starr UNSPECIFIED - 1st JANUARY: Posed studio session of Ringo Starr from The Beatles in 1965. (Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns) (Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns) Ringo Starr (Original Caption) A Corporation at Work. Nassau: Ringo Starr, a member of that swingin's quartet, The Beatles, listens to the chords of a sea shell during a brief break in the filming of a new movie in Nassau. Ringo, who recently gave up his bachelorhood, picked up the Conch shell while doing some scenes at the Bayshore Marina. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr 1965 - Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in a scene from their film Help! (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Drummer Ringo Starr at the press launch for the Beatles' new album 'Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', held at Brian Epstein's house at 24 Chapel Street, London, 19th May 1967. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) (John Downing/Getty Images) Ringo Starr LONDON - JUNE 25: English musician and drummer for The Beatles, Ringo Starr, during their recording of "All You Need Is Love" by the BBC for their show "Our World." This event was the world’s first live television satellite link-up and was seen by 400 million people across five continents. June 25, 1967, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Ringo Starr British singer and member of The Beatles Ringo Starr playing drums. 1970 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr, drummer for the legendary British pop group, The Beatles, circa 1970. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr British musician Ringo Starr plays drums during the Concert For Bangladesh benefit perfomances at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, August 1, 1971. (Photo by Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) (Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via ) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr, former drummer for the legendary British pop group, The Beatles, circa 1975. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr performing with the Beach Boys on the Capitol Mall in Washington DC on July 4, 1984. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Ringo Starr WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 23: Ringo Starr poses for a portrait during the 'Together For Our Kids' as Musicians Unite To Immunize Kids on June 23, 1993 at UCLA, Royce Hall in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr attends the 2005 Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Photo by rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images) (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr poses at GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! Press Room at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on December 2, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Ringo Starr 2011 - Ringo Starr with his 'Knotted Gun' statue at the Gibson Guitar Studio, in central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr HOLLYWOOD, FL - JUNE 30: Ringo Starr displays his art work at Hard Rock Cafe on June 30, 2012 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images) (Larry Marano/Getty Images) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Ringo Starr attends the "Ringo: Peace & Love" media preview at The Grammy Museum on June 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr is seen during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images) (Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 20: Ringo Starr launches his New Book "Photograph" at Indigo Manulife Centre on October 20, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) (George Pimentel/WireImage) Ringo Starr THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images) (Jeff Golden/Getty Images) Ringo Starr THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images) (Jeff Golden/Getty Images) Ringo Starr CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Inductee Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Kevin Kane) Ringo Starr CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Inductee Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Musician Ringo Starr attends the Ringo Starr "Peace & Love" birthday celebration at Capitol Records Tower on July 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Ringo Starr TOPSHOT - Richard Starkey, better knonwn as Ringo Starr, poses with his medal after being appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on March 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Musician Ringo Starr attends the 11th Annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration honoring Ringo Starr's 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on July 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Ringo Starr NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Musician Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Star Band performs at the St. George Theater on June 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) Ringo Starr TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ringo Starr performs at Menora Mivtachim Arena on June 23, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Guy Prives/Getty Images) (Guy Prives/Getty Images) Ringo Starr English musician Ringo Starr performs onstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 15, 2019 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Ringo Starr BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Musician Ringo Starr attends a public art dedication for his donated sculpture "Peace and Love" at Beverly Gardens Park on November 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Ringo Starr: Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh at the drummer's Peace & Love Birthday on July 07, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Ringo Starr: Ringo Starr speaks during the 2023 Musicians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where he was the Inaugural recipient of the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award at Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum on September 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ABA) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ABA) Ringo Starr: Ringo Starr performs at The Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Ringo Starr: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 07, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) Ringo Starr: The Hall of Fame drummer, shown during a June 2026 performance, turned 86 on July 7. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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