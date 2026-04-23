Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to seek counseling, will skip Day 3 of NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mike Vrabel said he would seek counseling and skip Day 3 of the NFL draft on Saturday, as the New England Patriots coach tries to put the controversy surrounding former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini behind him.

Vrabel broke his silence on Tuesday about published photographs of him and Russini, who resigned from The Athletic on April 14. On Wednesday, he told ESPN that he plans to be with his wife and two sons away from Massachusetts.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night, according to ESPN. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to enter counseling, miss part of NFL Draft, report says https://t.co/Y87FYXKGMM — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 23, 2026

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

Russini, who had worked at The Athletic since 2023, submitted her letter of resignation nearly a week after photographs were published showing her and Vrabel holding hands, hugging and sitting in a hot tub at an Arizona resort.

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos led to an internal investigation at The Athletic, WFXT reported. The sports website is owned by The New York Times.

Vrabel said he would remain in contact with the Patriots during the final day of the draft, but added that he was confident in the abilities of Patriots executives Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden to make choices for the team, ESPN reported.

The Patriots enter the draft with 11 selections, headlined by the No. 31 pick of the first round, ESPN reported. Eight of them will be chosen during the final day of the draft, while Vrabel is away.

New England will have two picks in the fourth round, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

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