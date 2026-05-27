Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday after a domestic dispute over the weekend in Wisconsin, authorities said.

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According to Brown County online booking records and a news release from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Jacobs, 28, was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors, WLUK reported.

The charges include felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor counts of battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim.

He was being held without bond in the Brown County Jail, online bookings show.

#Packers star RB Josh Jacobs has turned himself in to Hobart/Lawrence PD. pic.twitter.com/yWBtKLMmfH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

Jacobs, a seven-year pro, was a first-round draft choice (24th overall) of the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama. He spent the last two seasons with the Packers after five with the Raiders.

According to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to a complaint involving Jacobs at about 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, ESPN reported.

Police have not released any other information about the alleged incident.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, denied the allegations in a statement. according to ESPN.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” the attorneys said. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

A statement regarding #Packers RB Josh Jacobs via his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld: pic.twitter.com/meEnbMg1YN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

The Packers said they were aware of the matter.

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the team said in a statement.

Jacobs signed with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent two years ago, WLUK reported. He agreeing to a four-year, $48 million contract.

Last season, he rushed for 15 touchdowns and made one scoring catch. He totaled 929 yards on the ground.

For his career, Jacobs has rushed for 7,803 yards during the regular season and has 74 touchdowns. He also has two career TD receptions.

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