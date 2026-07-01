Oh, baby: 17 nurses at Ohio hospital’s labor and delivery unit are pregnant

DAYTON, Ohio — There is a baby boom at an Ohio hospital -- and the expectant mothers all work there.

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Miami Valley Hospital of Dayton has 17 pregnant nurses in the labor and delivery unit expecting around the same time, WHIO reported, citing a news release from the facility.

The expectant moms are all between 12 and 35 weeks into their pregnancies, according to the television station.

“It’s exciting,” Amberly Saner, a nurse manager at the hospital’s labor and delivery unit, told ABC News on Monday. “We kind of found out over a period of a couple of months how many people were pregnant and it just kept growing and growing.”

It is not the first time a group of nurses at the hospital have been pregnant, WHIO reported. There were 11 expectant nurses in the labor and delivery unit in 2019.

Fifteen of the 17 nurses gathered for a group photo at the hospital. All were wearing matching uniforms while proudly displaying their baby bumps.

For several of the nurses, this is their first child.

Nurses Maddie and Rileigh, who requested not to publicize their last name over privacy concerns, were excited.

Both women have worked at the hospital for five years. Each are expecting their second child. Maddie is 26 weeks into her pregnancy, while Rileigh is 31 weeks along, ABC News reported.

“Maddie and I are actually best friends. So I’m planning on having Maddie deliver my baby,” Rileigh told the news outlet. “There’s also no one else that I would trust more delivering my children than the people who work here.”

Staffing will not be a problem, even if several nurses give birth around the same time, Saner told ABC News. The labor and delivery unit employs nearly 200 nurses and support staffers.

“We have a lot of support nurses that can pick up (shifts),” Saner told the news outlet. “We also have a lot of part-time staff that can pick up an extra day and so, we’re not too worried about the coverage.”

The hospital shared the unusual -- but happy -- news about the impending baby boom in a Facebook post last month. In addition to congratulatory messages, some posters offered some advice.

“Don’t drink the water in the Berry Center!!!!” she wrote.

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