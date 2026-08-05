Nielsen releases most-streamed shows for 2026 so far

The company that tracks what we watch has released the list of the most-streamed content for the first half of 2026.

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Nielsen said that the top five shows account for a combined 108 billion minutes, five billion more minutes than last year.

Netflix holds the overall title with “Stranger Things” so far this year with more than 23.2 billion total minutes streamed. It is followed by Disney+’s “Bluey” with 22.8 billion minutes and HBO Max’s “The Pitt” with 21.1 billion minutes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” on both Hulu and Netflix and “The Big Bang Theory” on HBO Max round out the top five.

If you factor out shows that are not original to streaming, “Stranger Things” is still number one, followed by “The Pitt,” “Bridgerton,” “Landman,” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Then, looking at shows that have been acquired for streaming services, it is “Bluey” that is in the top spot, followed by “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Spongebob Squarepants and ”Family Guy."

Switching to what Nielsen calls kids movies, “Zootopia 2″ usurped “KPop Demon Hunters” for No. 1.

For general audiences, it is “The Rip” that is the top film.

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