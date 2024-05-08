‘Mass destruction’: 2 killed when mobile home explodes in Minnesota

PRINCETON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people died on Tuesday after an explosion rocked a mobile home in central Minnesota, authorities said.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion at the double-wide mobile home occurred at 3:54 a.m. CDT north of Princeton. Deputies said the explosion was heard more than 23 miles away, according to the Star-Tribune.

Chief sheriff’s deputy Aaron Evenson said the single-family residence “appeared to have exploded with a large debris field,” which was partially on fire.

“This is mass destruction,” Evenson told reporters. “To see bent metal from the frame of this home has been thrown 50-plus yards and twisted, I have not seen something quite to this degree when it comes to explosions.”

Evenson identified the victims as Katherine Ann Kreger, 61, and her husband, Royce Edward Kreger Jr., 60. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KARE-TV.

In addition to the couple, a dog was found dead at the site, WCCO-TV reported.

Stuart Bryan, who said he owned the mobile home, said he had never had a problem with the residence.

“And boom, it just blows up,” Bryan told the Star-Tribune.

Bryan said the couple had moved into the mobile home nearly five years ago.

“He was fantastic,” Bryan told the newspaper. “He took better care of the place than if I lived there.”

Evenson told reporters that a large propane tank on the property was “actively venting” when first responders arrived at the scene, KARE reported. He explained that tanks have a safety valve that open when they get too hot.

The sheriff added that the fuel was on fire and shooting 30 yards into the air, according to the television station. He would not declare it as the cause for the explosion, adding that it was under investigation, KSTP-TV reported.

