Man partially sucked out of Ryanair plane’s window, passengers say

A Ryanair flight had to perform an emergency landing shortly after takeoff after a window became “dislodged.”

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Reuters and other media outlets reported that a man was partially sucked out of the aircraft.

CBS News reported that a witness told Greek media that other passengers pulled the man back inside.

The airline said a person received medical assistance, but didn’t say why it was necessary.

Officials said the man, who was a tourist from Serbia, was hospitalized with friction burns but was in good condition.

“Most of us had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. There was a noise, like a tire bursting,” a female passenger told Greek media, according to CBS News.

“We immediately realized there had been a decompression. There were screams ... for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door,” she continued. “The masks dropped and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn’t taken off his seat belt.”

The plane was supposed to fly from Thessaloniki to Germany, but returned “when a passenger window dislodged in-flight, the company confirmed.

The same plane had diverted back to Thessaloniki on Thursday after leaving for Sarajevo, according to FlightRadar24 and Reuters.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, CBS News reported.

Ryanair said a replacement aircraft was brought in to take passengers to their destination, the BBC reported.

The incident is under investigation.

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