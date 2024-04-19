Trending

Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial: reports

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man appeared to light himself on fire outside a New York City courthouse on Friday where a jury was being chosen for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened as reporters were gathered outside of the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, CNN reported. On-air, reporter Laura Coates said it appeared that a man had set himself on fire.

Warning: The below embed includes graphic video that may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Emergency crews rushed the man away on a stretcher after the flames were extinguished, The Associated Press reported. His condition was not immediately known.

The incident happened a short while after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was chosen to deliberate in Trump’s hush money trial. Opening statements in the case are expected to start on Monday.

Check back for more on this developing story.


